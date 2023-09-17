Nuh violence: Cong MLA Mamman Khan's remand extended by 2 days, internet service restored

Gurugram, Sep 17 (IANS) Congress MLA from Firozpur Jhirka, Mamman Khan, accused of instigating Nuh violence, was again produced on Sunday in a court which extended his remand to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) by two more days.

The court also sent Khan to judicial custody in three other cases.

Due to Khan's appearance in the court, security arrangements in the district were beefed up. More than 200 policemen have been deployed on the road leading to the court. The court has extended the accused MLA's remand to the SIT by two more days.

After his arrest, the MLA was remanded to police custody for two days on Friday

It is being said that the Nuh Police had registered four FIRs against the accused MLA, in which he was sent to jail in FIRs number 148, 149 and 150 while in FIR number 137 the court sent him to a two-day remand.

The Congress MLA was arrested by the SIT from Rajasthan in the wee hours of Friday on charges of posting inflammatory posts and instigating his supporters for violence.

According to sources, SIT interrogated him for 5 hours during remand. During this, the investigation team asked many questions to the accused MLA. During interrogation, Maman Khan was seen avoiding the questions of the SIT.

The police told the court that the accused was not cooperating, hiding facts and his phone was formatted.

SIT will also record the statements of the security personnel engaged in the security of the MLA.

Meanwhile, internet service, which was closed for two days, has been restored in Nuh.

