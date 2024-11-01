NSE’s mobile app, multilingual website expansion go live on Diwali

Mumbai, Nov 1 (IANS) The National Stock Exchange (NSE) of India on Friday launched the official NSE mobile app (NSEIndia) and expanded its corporate website to support 12 regional languages.

Inaugurated on the auspicious occasion of Diwali and Samvat 2081 by the NSE MD and CEO Ashish Kumar Chauhan, the launch underlines the exchange’s dedication to creating a more inclusive financial ecosystem for investors across the nation.

"Today, NSE completes 30 years of its operations. To mark this occasion, we have launched a mobile app as well as websites in 8 additional Indian languages - Assamese, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Oriya, Punjabi, Tamil and Telugu to the existing English, Hindi, Marathi, and Gujarati, taking total number of languages being supported on NSE to 12," said Chauhan.

NSE's Chief Business Development Officer, Sriram Krishnan, said that this Diwali is yet another milestone in the NSE's ongoing commitment to India’s capital market.

"Our new mobile app and the expansion of our website into eleven regional languages are transformative steps towards a more inclusive and accessible financial ecosystem," he added.

The application is now available on the Apple App Store and the Android App Store and key features include market at glance, Indices, Market snapshot, Market trend, Turnover and Capital Market (Equity), among others. These initiatives are crafted to empower investors by offering intuitive tools, near real-time insights, and the convenience of accessing market information in their native language.

The National Stock Exchange of India just celebrated yet another significant milestone in October, as the total number of client codes at the exchange (accounts) surpassed 20 crore, an impressive growth in eight months.

