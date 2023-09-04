YSRCP NRIs Organise Blood Donation Camp On YSR Vardhanthi

Dr YS Rajasekhar Reddy died in a helicopter crash on September 2, 2009. To this day, the true leader is still alive in the hearts of the people. Many still worship the iconic leader in their hearts. People often recall the development schemes heralded by his government.

The NRIs of New Zealand have paid tributes to the beloved leader on his 14 death anniversary. On Saturday (September 2), Bujji Babu (Convenor) and Anand Eddula (Regional Coordinator) and committee members organized a blood donation camp marking YSR's 14th death anniversary. The event took place at Wesley Community Centre.

Anand Yeddula, Sushmita C, Samanth Degapudi, Prabhakara Vasipalli and other NRIs have participated in the blood donation campaign. Tirupathi Maddila Gurumoorthy, Bapatla MP Nandigam Suresh Babu, Srikalahasti MLA Biyyapu Madhusudhan Reddy, AP Press Academy Kommineni Srinivasa Rao appreciated the NRI committee members for their efforts.

"Wealth is not permanent. The good deeds done by YSR garu are still making people talk about him in glowing terms. His welfare schemes will always be cherished. YSR will not be forgotten even after 100 years," the speakers said, adding that he is irreplaceable. "He will live in our hearts forever," they said.