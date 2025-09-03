Who is Vijaye Raji? Meet OpenAI Applications New CTO with Roots in Puducherry

OpenAI has made a major announcement that is set to reshape its product vision. The artificial intelligence leader has appointed Indian origin engineer Vijaye Raji as the new Chief Technology Officer of Applications. The appointment comes on the heels of OpenAI’s acquisition of his company, Statsig, in an all stock deal valued at approximately 1.1 billion dollars.

For OpenAI, this move signals a deeper commitment to building consumer facing and enterprise ready products on top of its breakthrough research. Vijaye Raji, who hails from Puducherry, will now take charge of engineering efforts for some of OpenAI’s most widely used tools including ChatGPT. His role will cover everything from core systems to infrastructure, product quality, and innovation pipelines. He will work closely with Fidji Simo, who recently became the Chief Executive Officer of Applications, reflecting OpenAI’s strategy to treat its applications business as a distinct and fast growing vertical.

Raji is no stranger to building technology that scales. Before founding Statsig, he worked at Meta where he built teams that specialized in experimentation platforms and data driven product design. Statsig itself became known for its expertise in A B testing, feature rollouts, and real time user insights. Under his leadership, the company developed a reputation for empowering businesses to experiment quickly and safely, qualities that align directly with OpenAI’s goals of making artificial intelligence more useful, accessible, and trustworthy.

Although OpenAI has acquired Statsig, the company will continue to operate from its base in Seattle for the time being. The integration process will unfold over the coming months as employees transition into their roles at OpenAI. The acquisition is seen not just as a financial deal but as a cultural merger that will bring a spirit of experimentation and rapid innovation into OpenAI’s application division.

For Vijaye Raji, the journey from Puducherry to Silicon Valley and now to one of the most influential positions in the artificial intelligence world is a remarkable story of Indian talent on the global stage. His appointment adds to the growing list of Indian origin leaders driving some of the world’s most powerful technology companies.

The move underlines OpenAI’s ambition to push its applications to the next level. With a billion dollar acquisition and a new leadership structure in place, the company is setting the stage for a future where artificial intelligence products are not just powerful but also seamlessly integrated into everyday life.