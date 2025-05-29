US Student Visa Freeze: Indian Students May Turn to Europe, Japan, and Australia

The academic plans of thousands of students hang in the balance as U.S. President Donald Trump continues his crackdown on immigrants.

The Trump administration’s latest directive declared that no new student visa interviews should be scheduled at U.S. embassies worldwide. Additionally, another announcement indicated tighter social media scrutiny for foreign students.

"With effect from today (May 27), ahead of a potential ramp-up in required social media screening and vetting, consular sections should refrain from booking any additional student and exchange visitor (F, M, and J) visa appointment capacity until further notice," a cable sent by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated. Currently booked appointments, however, will go ahead as planned.

These developments are likely to result in a 25% drop in the number of students going to the U.S. Many students are now exploring alternatives such as Europe, Australia, and Japan.

Career counsellors observed that the policy shift has triggered anxiety among students, parents, and education consultants alike.

They explained that there are three categories of students affected: those who have applied for visas and are awaiting a response, those in transit waiting for interview dates, and those who have yet to apply. The third category is the most impacted, especially aspirants targeting the Fall 2025 intake, as uncertainty looms over when visa interviews will resume.

According to recent statistics, there are more than 200,000 Indian students currently pursuing higher education in the United States. They, too, have been living under constant fear and anxiety due to Trump’s harsh rhetoric. Students worry that even minor issues—such as skipping classes or receiving traffic tickets—could jeopardize their visas.

As Trump continues to make life more difficult for foreign students, many aspiring to study abroad are now considering options in Europe, where countries like the Netherlands and Finland are gaining popularity, and in Japan.