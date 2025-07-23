Indian Student Faces Brutal Racial Assault in Australia, Horrific Video Goes Viral

In a disturbing incident, an Indian student was subjected to an unprovoked assault in central Adelaide, Australia.

According to reports, the attack occurred on Saturday, July 19, at around 9:22 pm near Kintore Avenue. The victim, identified as 23-year-old Charanpreet Singh, was accompanied by his wife. The couple had visited the area to view the city's light displays when they were suddenly surrounded by a group of five men.

Eyewitnesses said the attackers emerged from another vehicle shortly after the couple parked their car. Without any provocation, they launched a brutal assault on Singh. He was reportedly struck with metal knuckles and other sharp objects. Witnesses further alleged that the attackers hurled racial slurs, including “F*** off, Indian,” while repeatedly punching and kicking Singh before fleeing the scene.

Singh sustained serious injuries, including brain trauma and multiple fractures. A widely circulated image shows him strapped to a hospital bed, his head immobilized by a brace.

A video of the assault has gone viral on social media, prompting widespread outrage. While police have registered a complaint, only one of the attackers has reportedly been arrested—and subsequently released on bail. A manhunt is currently underway to apprehend the remaining suspects.

Initial reports suggested the incident may have stemmed from a dispute over parking.

The assault has sparked strong condemnation online and renewed concerns about the safety of foreign nationals—especially international students—in Australia.