Notorious criminal Angesh Kumar nabbed after encounter in Patna's Khusrupur

Patna, June 14 (IANS) In a breakthrough, Patna Police on Saturday morning arrested notorious criminal Angesh Kumar following an encounter in the Khusrupur area on the outskirts of the city.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police Avakash Kumar, the arrest was the result of a well-planned operation based on specific intelligence. Angesh, wanted in over 18 criminal cases including attempt to murder, dacoity, arms possession, and loot, had been hiding in a village under the jurisdiction of Khusrupur police station.

“Acting on a tip-off, a special team led by the Khusrupur SHO raided the location early morning. While in custody, the accused tried to escape by attacking the police and opened fire using a concealed weapon. Our team retaliated swiftly and overpowered him,” SSP Kumar said.

During the exchange, Angesh sustained a gunshot wound to his leg. He was immediately taken into custody and admitted to a hospital. Police sources confirmed his injuries were minor, and he remains under medical supervision.

Police officials said that during preliminary interrogation, Angesh confessed to his involvement in more than a dozen serious criminal cases across Patna and neighbouring districts. He also revealed details about his possession of illegal firearms and previously looted items.

Following his confession, the police have launched search operations to recover the stolen property and weapons used in his crimes. A team from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) has also reached the site to collect evidence, including spent cartridges and ballistic traces.

A fresh FIR has been lodged against Angesh under multiple sections, including attempt to murder, use of firearms in public, and violation of the Arms Act.

“This arrest is a significant step in our ongoing crackdown on organized crime and repeat offenders. Such operations will continue to maintain public safety and deter criminal activities,” the SSP added.

This comes a day after another notorious criminal was arrested in Vaishali following a similar police operation.

