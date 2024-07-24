Not about police case, says K’taka Dy CM after meeting Darshan’s wife

Bengaluru, July 24 (IANS) Jailed Kannada superstar Darshan’s wife, Vijayalaxmi, met Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Wednesday at his residence here.

Speaking to reporters later, Shivakumar clarified that the meeting was not about Darshan’s case and he would not interfere in the police matter.

“Darshan’s family had come to meet me at an event, and I had asked them to come to my residence. Their 15-year-old child was studying at my school, but they had shifted him to some other school. Now, they want the child to again study in the school I run. So they contacted the school management, but it seems the management did not agree to readmit him. She has asked me to provide a seat for her child. I asked her to meet the Principal,” he explained.

“She (Darshan’s wife Vijayalaxmi) did not speak to me about the case. If any woman asks for help citing injustice, generally we will do what we can. I have told her that we will not interfere with the police. The matter is in court, and Darshan is in judicial custody,” Shivakumar stated.

“We should not interfere with matters handled by the police. It is not good. If anyone faces injustice, there is the law. The issue can be addressed within the framework of the law,” he said.

“The youths, who are fans of Darshan, demanded that I give time to his family and did not allow me to deliver my speech yesterday. Then I stated that justice should be given to her. They are youths from my constituency; had to listen to them?” he stated.

“I don’t want to intervene with the police in this matter. If I can help the child, I will do it,” he said.

When asked whether actor Darshan is facing injustice, he said, “The media is carrying many stories. We can’t come to conclusions based on media reports. I am not the Home Minister. I don’t want to intervene in that matter.”

When asked whether he would consider helping if Darshan’s wife specifically asked in the future, he said, “We can’t intervene with the police investigation. How can I refuse to meet her when she asks for an appointment? I am happy that she is concerned about her child’s education,” he stated.

