Northeast teams crowd quarterfinal line-up in Subroto Cup Sub Junior Boys (U 14)

Bengaluru, Oct 4 (IANS) Northeast teams dominated the quarterfinal line up of the Sub Junior Boys in the 62nd Subroto Cup International Football Tournament being played here at Garden City.

The quarterfinals will be played on Friday at the Army Service Corps Centre, Domlur.

The first quarterfinal will be played between Chawngfianga Middle School, Saiden, Kulasib, Mizoram and H.K Singh Memorial Secondary School, West Jaintia Hills, Jowai, Meghalaya which will be followed by Manikpara High School, Jhargram, West Bengal facing Tashi Namgyal Academy, Gangtok, Sikkim in the second quarterfinal.

N.N.M.H.S.S Chelembra, Malappuram, Kerala will face Minerva Public School, Mohali, Punjab in the third quarterfinal. The last quarterfinal will be played between Strawberry Fields High School, Sector 26, Chandigarh and Bampatner Bengenabari H.S.S, Sibsagar, Assam.

In the final group matches at Air Force School, Jalahalli Manikpara High School, Jhargram, West Bengal got the better off Navarachana Higher Secondary School, Vadodara, Gujarat 2-0 to confirm their places in the quarterfinals from Group C. In the other match at the same ground, N.N.M.H.S.S Chelembra, Malappuram, Kerala qualified for the quarterfinals beating Oberoi International School, Mumbai 2-0 from Group E.

At the Air Force School, Yelahanka, Don Bosco Perambur, Chennai, Tamil Nadu finished the tournament on a high with a dominating 9-0 win over Army Public School, Bhuj, Gujarat in Group D. The Group H match at the same ground, saw Bampatner Bengenabari H.S.S, Sibsagar, Assam beat Maharana Pratap Sports College, Dehradun, Uttarakhand by a solitary goal to book their place in the quarterfinals.

At the Air Force HQ Training Command, Strawberry Fields High School, Sector 26, Chandigarh confirmed their places in the quarterfinals from Group G, beating Primary Marathi School, Silvassa, D&D & DNH 3-0.

