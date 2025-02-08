Northeast Australian region warned to prepare for more major flooding

Sydney, Feb 8 (IANS) Major flood warnings have again been issued for Australia's northeast as torrential rain returns to the region.

The Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) on Saturday issued widespread major and minor flood warnings for towns along a 300-km stretch off coast in the North Tropical Coast region in the state of Queensland.

A severe weather warning from the BoM said that heavy rainfall forecast for Saturday and Sunday could lead to "dangerous and life-threatening flash flooding" in the region.

The region has been hit by catastrophic flooding since February 1, with two confirmed deaths and significant damage to properties and infrastructure.

This system continues to pack a punch, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation quoted Queensland Premier David Crisafulli as saying on Saturday.

"While the risk of that widespread flooding has reduced, there is the prospect of flash flooding because of swollen catchments."

According to the BoM, several parts of the region have already broken their all-time rainfall records for the month of February.

The bureau's warning said that six-hourly rainfalls of up to 200 millimeters were possible on Saturday.

Support and rescue crews from across Australia have been deployed to the area to aid local authorities, Xinhua news agency reported quoting the Australia's 9News network.

A bridge on a major highway that collapsed, cutting off several towns, has been temporarily rebuilt, allowing emergency services and supplies to again enter by road.

The federal government on Saturday extended the eligibility area for personal hardship payments.

Affected families in the area are eligible to receive up to 900 Australian dollars ($564.4) to cover the cost of emergency essentials.

The rainfall is expected to ease by Monday.

