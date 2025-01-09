Nora Fatehi evacuates Los Angeles as southern California fires continue to rage through

Mumbai, Jan 9 (IANS) Actress Nora Fatehi, who was last seen in the comedy movie ‘Madgaon Express’, has evacuated the state of California in the USA after the wildfires ravaged Los Angeles.

A video shows the actress talking about her harrowing experience.

In the video, “Hey guys, so I'm in Los Angeles, and the wildfires are crazy. I've never seen anything like this. This is insane. We just got an evacuation order like five minutes ago. So I quickly packed all my stuff and I’m evacuating out of here out of this area. I’m gonna go near the airport and chill there because I have a flight today and I really hope I can catch it”.

And I hope it doesn't get canceled because this sh** is scary. I have never experienced this before so I’m gonna keep you guys updated. Hopefully, I can get out in time. And yeah, man, I really hope people are safe. Like this is insane. I've never seen anything like this before, like just uncontrollable fires. Crazy. I’m gonna keep you guys updated”.

Earlier, it was also reported that the deadline for Oscar nomination voting was extended two days due to the fires.

Voting for the nearly 10,000 Academy members opened January 8 and was originally set to close on January 12, reports ‘Variety’.

Deadline is now January 14. The nominations announcement, originally scheduled to be announced on January 17, has moved to January 19.

As per ‘Variety’, Conan O’Brien will host the 2025 Oscars ceremony, which takes place on March 2. The Academy sent an email to members Wednesday afternoon detailing the date changes from CEO Bill Kramer.

“We want to offer our deepest condolences to those who have been impacted by the devastating fires across Southern California”, the email read, in part. “So many of our members and industry colleagues live and work in the Los Angeles area, and we are thinking of you”.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.