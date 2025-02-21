No arrests on mere suspicion, say Sambhal Police after filing charge sheet in riot case

Sambhal, Feb 21 (IANS) The Sambhal Police have filed a charge sheet against 124 individuals in connection with six cases of rioting that took place in November last year.

The accused have been charged with attacking police personnel and administrative officials during the unrest.

At a press conference here on Friday, Superintendent of Police (SP) Krishan Bishnoi emphasised that no form of violence or violation of the law would be tolerated.

He assured that strict action would be taken against those found guilty, but underlined that no arrests would be made just on mere suspicion -- only solid evidence would warrant police action.

The charge sheet outlines how the accused allegedly conspired to orchestrate the violence on November 24 last year.

According to SP Bishnoi, 36 individuals were initially identified, but subsequent investigations revealed the involvement of 123 more people. A total of 80 persons have been arrested so far, he said.

Evidence, including CCTV footage and testimonies from those previously arrested, allegedly links the suspects to the incident. Many of the accused reportedly admitted to joining the mob after being called upon by others involved.

A major development in the investigation has been the recovery of weapons from the accused. "Alarmingly, some of the recovered cartridges appear to have been manufactured in Pakistan," SP Bishnoi revealed.

The police have reiterated their commitment to a thorough and unbiased investigation, stating that action will be taken strictly based on evidence.

A charge sheet against Sambhal MP Ziaur Rahman Barq is also expected soon. Investigators are awaiting crucial information from his WhatsApp account. Once received, formal charges will be filed in court.

The violent clashes, which erupted after a court ordered a survey of Sambhal’s Shahi Masjid -- amid claims that the mosque had been built after the demolition of a Hindu temple -- led to widespread unrest.

Protesters reportedly pelted stones at police officers and opened fire, leaving four persons dead and several injured. Instances of arson and vandalism were also reported during the chaos.

