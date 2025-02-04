Nitish Kumar distributes appointment letters to 6,837 recruits in govt departments

Patna, Feb 4 (IANS) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday distributed appointment letters to 6,837 new recruits, including 6,341 junior engineers and 496 instructors across various government departments.

The event was held at the Chief Minister's Secretariat communication room and attended by Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Chaudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, along with several other ministers of the Bihar government.

The government reaffirmed its commitment to employment generation, claiming that out of the target of providing 12 lakh government jobs, 9.13 lakh employment opportunities have already been provided.

Following the event, Deputy CM Samrat Chaudhary emphasised the Bihar government's continuous efforts in job creation.

"Out of the 12 lakh government job target, 9.13 lakh jobs have been provided so far. From 2005 to 2020, a total of 7.5 lakh people were given jobs. Nitish Kumar delivers on his promises. The Lalu Prasad family should count their achievements before questioning Nitish Kumar's track record. The credit for providing jobs belongs to Nitish Kumar, and the Lalu family should not claim it," said Chaudhary.

Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha called the appointment letter distribution a symbol of Bihar's progress under the NDA government.

"Many RJD leaders served as ministers, and Tejashwi Yadav himself was the Road Construction Minister, yet no appointment letters were issued. The NDA government guarantees employment for the youth," he asserted.

Taking a dig at Tejashwi, Deputy CM Sinha remarked: "If Tejashwi Yadav wants to contest elections, he should campaign on his father's 15-year rule, not claim credit for Nitish Kumar's job initiatives. Tejashwi has neither a vision nor a mission - his only goal is to promote corruption."

He also commented on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's visit to Bihar, stating: "In a democracy, anyone can go anywhere. But the people of this country will reject those born with a silver spoon and accept only leaders who work for them."

On the Delhi elections, he targeted AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal, saying "Kejriwal is a political fraud. After elections, BJP government will be formed in Delhi, marking the end of those who thrive on deceit."

