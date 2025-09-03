Ninety-five per cent of all African scenes in S S Rajamouli's film with Mahesh Babu shot in Kenya!

Chennai, Sep 3 (IANS) Ninety-five per cent of all the African scenes that will be seen in director S S Rajamouli's eagerly awaited pan Indian film featuring actor Mahesh Babu in the lead has been shot in Kenya.

This information about the film was disclosed by Kenya's Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign & Diaspora Affairs Musalia W Mudavadi.

Taking to his X timeline to pen a lengthy post about Rajamouli's decision to film in Kenya after extensive scouting, Musalia W Mudavadi said,"Kenya this past fortnight became the stage for one of the world’s greatest filmmakers, @ssrajamouli , the visionary Indian director, screenwriter, and storyteller whose works have captured the imagination of audiences across continents."

After giving his followers a brief idea about Rajamouli, he went on to say, "His (SS Rajamouli's) team of 120 crew members chose Kenya after an extensive scouting tour across East Africa, settling on our nation as the primary filming destination where nearly 95% of the African scenes are being shot."

The diplomat went on to disclose that from the sweeping plains of the Masai Mara to the scenic Naivasha, the rugged Samburu, and the iconic Amboseli, "Kenya’s landscapes are now etched into what is set to become the largest film production in Asia."

Musalia W Mudavadi also disclosed that the film was scheduled to release in over 120 countries and reach over a billion viewers worldwide.

"This landmark decision to film in Kenya is more than a cinematic milestone, it is a powerful statement about our country’s beauty, hospitality, and place on the world stage. As the crew departs today for India to continue production, Kenya stands proud, ready to share its story with the world through the lens of SSMB29," he wrote.

What is interesting to note in the senior diplomat's post is that he hasn't referred to the film as 'GlobeTrotter' as many of the fans of actor Mahesh Babu and director S S Rajamouli believe it to be.

