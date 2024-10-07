Nine Latvians evacuated from Lebanon

Riga, Oct 7 (IANS) A Lithuanian military flight brought nine Latvian nationals and their family members from Lebanon to Siauliai, Lithuania, from where they returned to Latvia, the Latvian Foreign Ministry informed.

Eighteen Lithuanian nationals left Beirut together with the Latvian evacuees, the Latvian Foreign Ministry informed on Sunday.

The Foreign Ministry indicated that its staff members had contacted the Latvian nationals who wanted to leave Lebanon, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to the ministry, there are currently around 80 Latvians in Lebanon. Most of them have moved to the northern and mountainous parts of Lebanon where they are safe and do not plan to evacuate.

To date, seven more Latvians have informed the Foreign Ministry of their wish to leave Lebanon, but they still need to get their travel documents ready.

Since September 23, the Israeli army has intensified its airstrikes against Hezbollah across Lebanon, resulting in at least 2,000 deaths and the displacement of residents from many areas, according to Lebanese authorities.

Additionally, Israel has launched what it describes as a "limited" ground operation in Lebanon.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.