Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia opens up on the importance of recovery in her fitness journey

Mumbai, July 24 (IANS) Actress Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, who will be soon seen as a contestant in the upcoming season of the stunt-based reality show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 14’, has shared that she has learnt the importance of recovery during her fitness journey.

The actress spent over eight weeks preparing herself both physically and mentally for the show. She shared that in addition to MMA, her regimen included increasing strength training, and mobility exercises to help her gain the required flexibility to pull off the tasks in the show.

Reflecting on her experience, Nimrit told IANS: "I was already on a fitness journey but I had to dial things up. I had to prepare for any of the physically and mentally straining activities that would come my way. MMA has been a game-changer for me.”

The actress was recently in the news for her inspiring weight loss journey. Her fitness regimen included preparing mentally by restoring to breathing techniques and meditation, and physically, she spent time learning new skills including kickboxing.

She further mentioned: “It taught me invaluable lessons about perseverance and not backing down, which proved crucial during the show. Alongside MMA, my regimen included increasing my strength training, and mobility exercises to help me be flexible to perform the tasks at hand. Throughout this journey, I've learned the importance of adequate recovery, often overlooked in our routines. I have found a whole new side to my fitness than I ever did before.”

