Nimisha Sajayan credits DNA director Nelson Venkatesan for outstanding performance in film

Chennai, June 25 (IANS) Malayalam actress Nimisha Sajayan, whose performance in director Nelson Venkatesan's recently released superhit Tamil film 'DNA' has come in for critical acclaim, says that she would like to give the credit for her outstanding performance in the film to her director Nelson Venkatesan as she was a director's actor.

Speaking at a thanksgiving meet arranged by the film unit to thank the media for their support to the film, the actress said, "Thank you so much. I would usually be very scared during the release of all my films. But when they kept a premiere show for this film and after seeing the response, I went home and slept peacefully."

However, she excitedly corrected her statement. She said, "Actually, I didn't sleep. I called Nelson sir at 2 am as I was getting so many congratulatory messages. I was so overwhelmed that I couldn't sleep. Thank you very much for all the love."

Stating that everybody had said that her performance in the film was really good, Nimisha said, "I would like to give the credit to my director as I am a director's actor. I say this always. If my performance is good, it is because of my director. Thank you Nelson sir for the guidance you gave me about Divya's character."

Speaking about Atharvaa, her co-star, Nimisha said, "There will be a takeaway for me in every film. In some films, it will be a character. But in this film, there are two takeaways for me in this film and they are director Nelson and Atharvaa. This was a film that I really enjoyed shooting for. This film is very close to my heart. Atharvaa is a brilliant actor. A really dedicated actor who is highly focussed. I am not that focussed. My attention span is short. Thank you for all the support on the sets. I think Divya would be incomplete without Anand."

Nimisha also took time to thank the parents of the infants who entrusted their children to the actors while shooting. "Those children were just 30 days and 48 days old. We know how difficult it will be for parents to give new born children to others. But the parents of those infants trusted us. Thanks to those parents," she said.

