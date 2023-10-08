NIA takes into custody PFI activist at Thiruvananthapuram airport

Chennai, Oct 8 (IANS) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday took into custody Sulfi Ibrahim, a native of Tholicode near here and a PFI activist, from the Thiruvananthapuram airport.

Sulfi was an activist of the banned Islamist organisation, Popular Front of India (PFI) and the NIA had earlier conducted raids at his residence a few days ago.

The PFI activist was travelling to Kuwait on Sunday morning.

It may be noted that the NIA had in August 2023 raided several places linked to the banned Islamist organisation. The premier investigating agency had also attached the headquarters of the Popular Front of India, Green Valley in Manjeri during the recent raids.

The Green Valley has several institutions, including educational institutions, and there were allegations of the Islamists conducting armed training in this hideout. There were also allegations of girls from other religious communities being forcibly confined at Green Valley after they were lured into the Love Jihad trap.

The Government of India banned the Popular Front of India in September 2022 after a nationwide crackdown on its places and arrested several top ranking leaders of the organisation who are still languishing in various jails in the country.

