Nia Sharma celebrates fun times with 'Laughter Chefs' cast as show prepares to go off-air

Mumbai, Sep 30 (IANS) Actress Nia Sharma recently shared a series of goofy pictures with the star cast of the cooking-based television show 'Laughter Chefs-Unlimited Entertainment', which is set to go off-air. The playful snapshots capture the fun and camaraderie shared among the cast members, offering a glimpse into the lighthearted moments that made the show memorable for its audience.

As the show wraps up, Nia's nostalgic posts celebrate the laughter and connections forged during its run.

Taking to Instagram, Nia, who has eight million followers, shared a delightful string of photos from the recent celebrations held at Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain's residence. In the snapshots, Nia dazzles in a white crop tee and a grey mini skirt, joining her co-stars Ankita, Jannat Zubair Rahmani, and Reem Shaikh in lively dance moves.

The post also captures candid and goofy moments with fellow cast members Arjun Bijlani, Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera Shah, and Aly Goni.

Nia captioned the post, “This is us..VIBE: Pure Goals #laughterchefs... Probably the nicest time ever on a set... onscreen and offscreen it was only love and laughter throughout,” perfectly encapsulating the joy and camaraderie that defined their time together.

'Laughter Chefs-Unlimited Entertainment' is all set to air its last episode in October.

As per an insider, "Laughter Chefs season one is all set to air its last episode in October, due to the upcoming season of the controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss'."

"Earlier the channel had conveyed all the actors and asked for their dates till January, 2025. However, the final contract was not signed with the actors. Extension is not happening anymore, and the show will air its last episode in October," added the sources.

The show which first premiered in June 2024 is hosted by Bharti Singh and judged by celebrity chef Harpal Singh Sokhi.

The show airs on Colors.

