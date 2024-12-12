NIA nabs chicken vendor in Bihar over ‘anti-national activities’ suspicion

Patna, Dec 12 (IANS) National Investigation Agency (NIA) said on Thursday that they have arrested a chicken vendor over the alleged “anti-national” activities in Bajpatti Goth village of Bihar’s Sitamarhi district.

An official said that the NIA raids took place early on Thursday morning, around 4 a.m. and detained the chicken seller Mohammad Aleem from his house for questioning.

He was taken to the Bajpatti police station. The raid has raised questions and caused a stir in the area.

When contacted, Atanu Dutta, the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in Pupri, said that the investigation was ongoing and that no further details could be provided at this stage.

He clarified that the questioning of Aleem was part of the investigation, but no arrests had been made as of yet.

"The investigation is still going on. Nothing can be said as of yet," Dutta said.

The NIA raid in Bajpatti Goth village, Sitamarhi district, Bihar, has escalated with the involvement of senior police officials. Upon receiving updates about the case, Sadar DSP Ramakrishna and Pupri DSP Atanu Dutta arrived at the Bajpatti police station to collect details about the operation.

Sources said that the authorities have seized his mobile phone, which has been sent for forensic investigation, potentially to uncover any evidence of wrongdoing.

While the exact motive behind the raid remains unclear, speculation suggests the questioning is linked to suspicions of Aleem's alleged involvement in “anti-national activities”.

However, officials have refrained from confirming any specifics. Both the NIA team and local police have yet to provide further clarity on the nature of the investigation.

