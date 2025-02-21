NIA files charge sheet against two aides of Canada-based KTF terrorist Arsh Dala

New Delhi, Feb 21 (IANS) Two aides of Arsh Dala, a Canada-based member of Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF), were charge-sheeted in a Delhi court by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in a terror-gangster syndicate case, an official said on Friday.

The two key aides of designated terrorist Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh Dala were identified as absconder Neeraj Pandit alias Neeraj Faridpuria and Anil Singh.

These two had actively participated in the murder of Jasveer Deeghot in Palwa, Haryana. While Anil was arrested on September 5, 2024, Neeraj is still at large, the NIA said.

The charge sheet, filed on Thursday before the NIA Special Court, Patiala House Courts, New Delhi, said the two were part of a terror gangster syndicate funded by Arsh Dala.

The investigations revealed that the two charge-sheeted accused were in continuous contact with Dala and various gang members of the Bambiha gang.

Earlier on Wednesday, the NIA arrested three more accused in the Pakistani ISI-linked Visakhapatnam espionage case involving sensitive and classified Naval defence information. The arrests were made in Karnataka and Kerala with the assistance of local police.

While Vethan Laxman Tandel and Akshay Ravi Naik were picked up from Uttara Kannada district in Karnataka, Abhilash P. A was arrested from Kochi on Tuesday. With these, the total arrests in the case have gone up to eight.

All three accused arrested were found to have been in contact with Pakistan Intelligence Operatives (PIOs) through social media. They were sharing sensitive information about Indian defence establishments at Karwar Naval Base and Kochi Naval Base and receiving money from PIOs in exchange for the information, as per NIA investigations.

The NIA has so far charge-sheeted five persons, including two absconding Pakistani operatives, in the case that was originally registered by the Counter Intelligence Cell, Andhra Pradesh, in January 2021

