NHAI taking AI route for better road signs to improve safety

New Delhi, June 20 (IANS) In order to enhance road safety, NHAI has signed an MoU with Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Delhi, a technical university established by the Delhi government, to leverage Artificial Intelligence (AI) based solutions for improvement in the availability of road signs on national highways.

As a part of the agreement, IIIT Delhi will conduct surveys to collect imagery and other related data related to availability and condition of road signages on selected national highway stretches.

The tentative length to be covered under this project shall be around 25,000 km.

The data collected through surveys will be processed by IIIT Delhi through deployment of Artificial Intelligence for accurate identification and classification of road signs.

The survey report based on the results will include geo-stamped inventory of existing road signs with the categorisation, broad structural condition of the road signs and other ancillary data.

The institute will also conduct a gap study that will be carried out by assessing the difference between the survey findings and the requirement for road signs as per the approved road signages plan of the respective contract agreement.

The gap study will additionally cover the requirements as per latest Codal Provisions relevant to high-speed corridors to cater to the enhanced safety requirements.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.