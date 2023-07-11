New working committee list pleases all camps in Rajasthan Congress, but not women

Jaipur, July 11 (IANS) In the newly announced Rajasthan PCC working committee, around 15 per cent positions have been given to women while the high command has tried to accommodate workers from different camps being led by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, former Deputy CM Sachin Pilot and Pradesh Congress Committee president Govind Singh Dotasra, said party sources

Following the formula of one person one post, ministers have been removed from this body. Party workers said 80pc of those given positions in the working committee are from the Gehlot camp.

The Pilot camp too has been accommodated, but its ratio is quite less. His loyalists, including former PCC state vice president Rajendra Chaudhary, ex general secretary Vedpralash Solanki, ex-secretaries Mahendra Singh Khedi, Gajendra Sankhla and Ravi Patel have been ousted. Solanki was quite vocal against the state government.

Around 24 workers from the Pilot camp have been accommodated in the 192-member working committee. Pilot loyalists Gajraj Khatana and Darshan Gurjar have been made vice presidents.Out of the 48 general secretaries, 10 are Pilot loyalists. Out of 121 secretaries, only 10 are from the Pilot camp.

Meanwhile women party workers are raising questions about their lower representation in this list. A senior party worker said that the Congress has been pitching for 33 pc reservation for women; however, only 15 pc women have been given posts. That is, only 29 women have been accommodated in this 192-member committee. Out of the 25 district presidents announced in the list, not even one women has been included, she complained.

