New show ‘Jaadu Teri Nazar—Dayan Ka Mausam’ inspires an Android gaming app

Mumbai, Feb 13 (IANS) Star Plus’s new show “Jaadu Teri Nazar—Dayan Ka Mausam” is set to captivate audiences in an exciting new way, as it inspires the launch of its very own Android gaming app.

Blending the show’s mystical themes with interactive gameplay, the app will bring viewers closer to the thrilling world of "Jaadu Teri Nazar—Dayan Ka Mausam," offering an immersive experience beyond the TV screen. On February 12th, Star Plus launched its much-anticipated Android gaming app, “Jaadu Teri Nazar—Dayan Slayer (JTN—Dayan Slayer),” at a press conference in Mumbai.

The app seamlessly combines the mystical world of "Jaadu Teri Nazar—Dayan Ka Mausam" with an action-packed 2D platform adventure game.

In the upcoming show, Zayn Ibad Khan takes on the role of Vihaan, a Daavansh (son of a Dayan), while Khushi Dubey portrays Gauri, a powerful member of the mystical Reevavanshi Clan, gifted with abilities to battle dark forces. The series will delve into the intriguing and complex world of Vihaan and Gauri, exploring the twists of fate that bring these two characters together.

As their destinies intertwine, viewers will witness the challenges they face and the thrilling journey they embark on as they navigate the dangers of their connected paths.

A source revealed that in "JTN - Dayan Slayer," the game inspired by the show, players take on the role of Gauri, a skilled warrior from the Reevavanshi Clan, with the mission of defeating Vihaan, the powerful son of a malevolent ‘Dayan.’. As Gauri ventures through ominous landscapes, enchanted forests, and cursed libraries, players will encounter supernatural enemies such as shadow beasts, enchanted warriors, and monstrous creatures summoned by the Dayans. Each level presents thrilling challenges, from solving magical puzzles to battling fierce foes, all while unraveling a gripping story of good versus evil.

The show “Jaadu Teri Nazar Dayan Ka Mausam” will air from February 18 on Star Plus.

