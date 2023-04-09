New record by MP-skydiver duo by dropping from 5,200 ft

Chandigarh, April 9 (IANS) The Aero Club of India organised National Aero Modelling Fellowship programme at the Pinjore airport in Haryana where daredevil Member of Parliament Kirti Vardhan Singh on Sunday set a new national record by dropping India's famous ace woman skydiver Padmashri Shital Mahajan, who belongs to Pune, from his powered hang-glider from highest altitude of 5,200 feet.

This is the first time in India that an Indian woman skydiver has jumped from powered hang-glider with the pilot being an MP.

The daredevil duo performed two parachute drops from 5,200 feet and 4,200 feet and one parachute drop from 4,100 feet on April 8 and 9, respectively, from powered hang-glider.

The aero modelling fellowship programme was organised by the Aero Club of India, which represent Federation of Aeronautical Internationale in India.

FAI, being recognised by Olympic association, acts as a governing body by controlling regulations of aero sports of the world and conducts World Championship and World cups of Aero sports like skydiving and parachuting and 14 more Aero sports of the World.

The event witnessed many aero modelling enthusiasts and experienced aero model from all across the country who performed and showcased their amazing arrow modelling skills to all the spectators.

