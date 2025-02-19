New CM tomorrow at BJP's 'Viksit Delhi Pledge Ceremony' in Ramlila Maidan

New Delhi, Feb 19 (IANS) Asserting that a new chapter of the national capital's progress was unfolding, Delhi BJP on Wednesday invited the people for the 'Viksit Delhi Pledge Ceremony' at Ramlila Maidan where the Chief Minister and the rest of the cabinet will take oath.

In a post on social media platform X in Hindi, the Delhi BJP said: "A new chapter of Delhi's progress is about to begin. With the 'Viksit Delhi Pledge Ceremony', we all together will move towards new heights of development in Delhi. Come to Ramlila Maidan and witness this historic moment!"

The post mentions that the ceremony will take place on February 20 at 10 a.m.

Interestingly, the BJP has named the oath-taking ceremony 'Viksit Delhi Pledge Ceremony' following its promise of putting the national capital back on track of development. The party has blamed the previous AAP government for failing to perform its duties. Ahead of the polls, the BJP in its manifesto, named 'Viksit Delhi Sankalp' had promised that when the party forms the government, it will "give Delhi a new direction”.

Meanwhile, preparations are in full swing for the oath-taking ceremony of the BJP government at the historic Ramlila Ground in Delhi on Thursday.

According to sources, the new chief minister and the entire Cabinet will take oath at a large-scale event, expected to be attended by the Chief Minister of the NDA-ruled states.

The event will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers, and other dignitaries. The Chief Minister's name will be chosen by the BJP Legislature Party at its headquarters on Wednesday evening.

The BJP legislature party’s meeting is likely to take place around 7 p.m. on Wednesday, said a Delhi BJP leader, adding that soon after the meeting a signed letter of support from all the MLAs in favour of the new Chief Minister and Leader of the House will be presented to Lieutenant Governor (L-G) V.K. Saxena.

On Wednesday, several rounds of meetings were held in the Delhi BJP office.

The BJP won 48 of the 70 seats in the Assembly elections defeating the Aam Aadmi Party which secured 22 seats. The Congress party failed to secure a single seat for the third consecutive time. Notably, the lotus bloomed in the national capital after 27 years.

