New AICC in-charge Meenkashi Natrajan arrives in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Feb 28 (IANS) Newly-appointed AICC in-charge for Telangana, Meenakshi Natarajan arrived in Hyderabad by train on Friday to take charge of her assignment.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president B Mahesh Kumar Goud and other leaders welcomed her at Kachiguda Railway Station.

The state Congress leaders were impressed by the simplicity of the former MP from Madhya Pradesh.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy met the new AICC in-charge at Dilkusha guesthouse. Backward Classes Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, Endowments Minister Konda Surekha and other senior leaders were also present.

On her maiden visit to Hyderabad after being appointed as the AICC in-charge, Natrajan will attend the meeting of the TPCC extended executive committee at party headquarters Gandhi Bhavan later in the day.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, TPCC president Mahesh Kumar Goud, state ministers and other leaders will attend the meeting.

"Welcomed AICC Incharge for Telangana, Meenakshi Natarajan ji, to the PCC Executive Committee Meeting at Gandhi Bhavan today. Her guidance will strengthen our resolve to take Congress closer to the people of Telangana. Looking forward to working under her leadership," Mahesh Kumar Goud posted on the social media platform 'X'.

AICC president Mallkarjun Kharge appointed Natrjajan as AICC in-charge on February 14. She succeeded Deepa Dasmunshi, who had been holding additional charge of Telangana since December, 2023.

Dasmunshi, the AICC in-charge for Kerala and Lakshadweep, was given the additional charge of Telangana a few weeks after the Congress party came to power in the state.

Several leaders of the party are likely to meet Natrajan at Gandhi Bavan. Her appointment came amid reports of dissidence in the party in some Assembly constituencies.

A section of party MLAs, who are unhappy with the style of functioning of state leadership, reportedly held a secret meeting recently, which triggered speculation of dissidence.

About 10 MLAs reportedly attended the meeting and expressed their ire over one of the ministers. The Congress leader from Madhya Pradesh has the immediate task of setting the house in order by addressing the grievances of the MLAs.

TPCC Disciplinary Committee chairman G. Chinna Reddy and TPCC working president Anjan Kumar Yadav are among the leaders reported to be unhappy with the state of affairs in the party. They are likely to meet the new AICC in-charge to air their grievances.

The new in-charge also faces the task of dealing with MLC Teenmar Mallanna, whose act of setting afire report of a recently conducted caste survey, has embarrassed the ruling party. The MLC termed the report a conspiracy against BCs. He also targeted party leaders belonging to the Reddy community.

