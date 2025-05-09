Nepal: Indian Ambassador meets PM Oli, discusses growing India-Pakistan tensions

Kathmandu, May 9 (IANS) Indian Ambassador to Nepal, Naveen Srivastava, on Friday met Nepal's Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli in Kathmandu, briefing him about the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 innocent civilians, including a Nepali national named Sudeep Neupane, were killed.

“Naveen Srivastava, Ambassador of India to Nepal, paid a courtesy call on the PM KP Sharma Oli today. During the call on, Ambassador Srivastava apprised the PM of the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan. In response, PM Oli reiterated Nepal’s unwavering commitment to global peace,” office of the Prime Minister of Nepal posted on X.

The meeting followed after hostilities between India and Pakistan intensified on Thursday as Pakistan's military attempted to hit civilian infrastructure and military stations in Jammu, Pathankot, Udhampur, and some other locations with missiles and drones, all of which were neutralised by Indian armed forces.

Nepal on Thursday expressed deep concerns about the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, following the terrorist attack on innocent tourists in Pahalgam.

The reaction came after the Indian armed forces launched Operation Sindoor, targeting nine high-value terror locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in response to the dastardly April 22 terror attack.

“During this tragic period, Nepal and India stood in solidarity, united in shared grief and suffering. It may be recalled that Nepal had immediately and unequivocally condemned the barbaric terrorist attack, consistent with its resolute stance against all forms of terrorism," Nepal’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

“Nepal stands together with all in the fight against terrorism. In line with its principled position, Nepal shall not allow any inimical forces to use its soil against its neighbouring countries. Nepal hopes for de-escalation of tension and affirms its commitment to lasting peace and stability in the region,” the statement added.

Earlier, massive protests were held in Nepal, including outside the Pakistani Embassy in Kathmandu, condemning the Pakistan-sponsored terrorism in India following the heinous Pahalgam terror attack.

Several Nepali civil society organisations and party representatives, including Rastriya Prajatantra Party leaders, participated in the march against the deadly April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which was carried out by four terrorists, two of them from Pakistan.

The protestors carried several banners that read “Justice for Sudeep Neupane”, raising slogans against Pakistan and beating Pakistani Army General Asim Munir’s photo with shoes and slippers.

In the aftermath of the attack, Prime Minister of Nepal K P Sharma Oli also called PM Narendra Modi to strongly condemn the deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district and extend his condolences on the loss of precious lives.

Oli then termed the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir as “heinous” and spoke in detail with Prime Minister Modi on the issue.

