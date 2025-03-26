Need stricter food labelling laws, regulations on refined oils & UPFs: Naveen Jindal

New Delhi, March 26 (IANS) Raising health concerns over ultra-processed foods (UPF) and refined seed oils, BJP Member of Parliament Naveen Jindal on Wednesday called for stricter food labelling laws.

Speaking in Parliament, Jindal said that refined seed oils and ultra-processed foods -- high in salt, sugar, and unhealthy fats -- are driving lifestyle diseases such as heart disease, diabetes, and obesity in the country.

He also emphasised the need for greater transparency, stricter regulations, and consumer awareness to ensure public health and well-being.

“Increasing cases of diabetes, hypertension, and cardiovascular diseases are linked to food choices. Consumers have the right to know what they eat,” Jindal said.

He noted that UPFs are highly industrialised food products that contain excessive preservatives, artificial additives, and unhealthy fats, contributing to rising health issues.

The Parliamentarian also urged the government to take immediate steps to protect consumers from hidden health hazards and create a regulatory framework that empowers individuals to make informed dietary choices.

“Many consumers are unaware of what they are eating due to misleading packaging and the absence of transparent labelling regarding processing methods and harmful ingredients,” Jindal said.

“I urged the government to mandate clear front-of-pack labelling and QR code-based transparency and proposed setting up an expert committee to examine their impact and present a White Paper to inform the public about potential health hazards,” he added.

Jindal recommended promoting the adoption of cold-pressed oils, traditional cooking methods, and minimally processed foods to safeguard health.

“As India moves towards becoming a Viksit Bharat, ensuring a healthier population through food safety and nutrition awareness must be a top priority,” he said.

