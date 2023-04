April 15, 2023

Amaravati: Ruling YSR Congress Party’s Jagananne Maa Bhavishyathu survey is getting a massive response which indicates people of the state are extending their support to the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. The people of the state have noticed a stark difference between the YS Jagan-led government and the previous TDP regime, the state minister Jogi Ramesh said on Saturday.