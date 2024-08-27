Navya Naveli Nanda celebrates legacy of her great grandfather H.P. Nanda

Mumbai, Aug 27 (IANS) Navya Naveli Nanda, the granddaughter of veteran Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan, is celebrating the legacy of her great grandfather H.P. Nanda.

On Tuesday, Navya took to her Instagram and shared several pictures from the 80th anniversary celebrations of the Indian multinational conglomerate, Escorts Kubota Limited.

H.P. Nanda was the founder of Escorts Kubota Limited which manufactures tractors, automotive components, railway equipment, and construction and material handling equipment.

Navya also penned a long note in the caption, as she wrote: “Celebrating 80 years of Escorts Kubota! What began in 1944 as a vision to serve India & bring farm mechanisation into the nation, by our founder Mr H.P Nanda, is a reality. Today, a global company with our partners Kubota Corporation Japan, we are still committed to that mission & vision.”

She further mentioned: “A proud and emotional day for our family who has seen four generations serve this company with a clear goal - to bring the best of the world to India, and offer India’s best to the world. To all our customers, dealers, channel partners, our entire Escorts Kubota family, thank you for joining us on this journey and looking forward to the next chapter of our growth! @farmtractractors @powertracescorts @kubota_india.”

Escorts Limited was originally founded as Escorts Agents Ltd. in 1944 by Har Prasad Nanda and his brother Yudi Nanda. They started a family-owned business, Nanda Bus Company, in Lahore.

The motorcycle division of Escorts Group used to manufacture motorcycles under the brand name Rajdoot from the early 1960s until 2005. In the early 1980s, Escorts started making Yamaha motorcycles in India. The Rajdoot 350 was launched in 1983, which was later followed by the Yamaha RX 100 in 1985.

The company is currently headed by Navya’s father Nikhil Nanda.

