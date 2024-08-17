New Delhi: Two shopping malls in Haryana’s Gurugram were evacuated following bomb threats received on Saturday morning. The management of Ambience Mall received an email at 9.27 am claiming a bomb was planted in the mall.

“I planted bombs in the building. Every person inside the building will be killed, none of you will escape. You deserve death. I planted the bombs in the building because I hate my life. The people behind this attack are Paige and Nora,” the bomb threat email read and it was sent with this email ID - hiddenbones101@gmail.com.

Around the same time, a similar bomb threat email was also sent to DLF Mall of India in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida. Police teams including a bomb disposal squad and dog squad were pressed into service in both the malls but found nothing suspicious in the search operation so far.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, DLF, Vikas Kaushik told reporters that the search teams sanitised most of the mall but found nothing suspicious in the premises. Meanwhile, Noida police conducted a mock drill at the DLF mall and the entire mall was evacuated to carry out the drill.