World Emoji Day 2025: History, Signifcance, Ways to celebrate and Fun facts

In the era of digitization, emojis have found a permanent place in our internet culture. These small digital symbols have changed the dynamics of how we communicate, and they have added that pinch of personality and emotion to our messages, Facebook updates, and internet chatter. Now we celebrate the vibrant culture of emojis on World Emoji Day, a day observed every year on 17th July.

A Brief History of Emojis

The history of emojis began in the 1980s when computer scientist Scott Fahlman proposed employing emoticons such as :-) and :-( to express emotions through text messages

In 2011, Apple incorporated an official emoji keyboard into iOS, rendering emojis accessible to millions of people across the globe. Emojis have since developed to encompass the use of diverse representations of individuals, cultures, and identities.

The Importance of World Emoji Day

World Emoji Day, introduced in 2014 by Emojipedia founder Jeremy Burge, commemorates the influence of emojis in our online communication. Emojis have emerged as a global language, crossing linguistic and cultural boundaries, allowing us to communicate more creatively and interactively. They express emotions, concepts, and subtleties that words can't, which is why they are a key resource in our online communication.

Ways to Celebrate World Emoji Day 2025

Emoji Art Challenge: Unleash your creativity and design emoji-inspired artwork or digital masterpieces. Share your creations on social media using #WorldEmojiDay.

Emoji Trivia Night: Host a virtual or in-person trivia game that tests your knowledge of emoji history, meanings, and more.

Emoji Storytelling: Craft a short story or poem using only emojis and share it with friends and family.

Custom Emoji Design: Create a special emoji and propose its idea on social media to create a buzz and encourage people.

Emoji Party: Organize a colorful party with emoji-themed decorations, outfits, and games such as emoji charades.

Quotes About Emojis

"I am emoji-heavy as hell. I would use the same emoji 140 times just to communicate how excited I am." - Frankie Grande

"Emojis are a wonderful way for us to communicate our moods and expressions better." - Anonymous

"Today's children aren't picking up arms against their parents; they're too busy texting them." - Nancy Gibbs

"I text constantly, and I am a huge fan of emojis. I'm also on the phone a lot for business, most likely more than 10 calls a day." - Evan Spiegel

"Emojis are messengers for us, which function to communicate our feelings better." - Anonymous

"Collections of feelings can be conveyed through a text message, an emoji chain, and a winking semicolon, but people are wired to react to visuals." - Jenna Wortham

"Just as there is a different personality in every person, similarly, there is also a different identity and meaning of every emoji." - Anonymous

"Individuals are busy, but they do need to converse. Emojis come to the rescue and make it seamless!" - Anonymous

"Emojis provide tone and personality to our messages, making them more engaging and expressive." - Unknown

"The beauty of emojis is that they can express rich emotions in a simple, visually friendly manner." - Unknown

Fun Facts About Emojis

Shigetaka Kurita designed the initial set of emojis in 1999 for a Japanese mobile phone platform, with 176 basic icons.

The Unicode Consortium standardized more than 3,700 emojis as of 2025.

The "face with tears of joy" emoji remains the topmost used emoji since 2015.

Emojis such as the dumpling and hijab symbols reflect global diversity, expressing different cultures and identities.

Any individual or organization may submit a proposal to the Unicode Consortium, but it may take years.

On this World Emoji Day 2025, let's enjoy the power of emojis in our online communication. Whether you're an emoji veteran or just beginning to discover the world of emojis, this day is a good time to be creative, have fun, and communicate more engagingly and expressively. Therefore, do not hesitate to post your favorite emojis, make some emoji artwork, or simply revel in the vibrant emoji world!

