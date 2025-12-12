Winter Holidays 2025–26: State-Wise School Holiday List in India

Schools across the country have begun releasing their winter vacation calendars for the 2025–26 academic year, with each state tailoring its schedule according to climatic conditions, regional requirements and local guidelines. From week-long holidays to extended shutdowns in colder regions, here’s a clear look at when schools will remain closed this winter.

Delhi: Winter Break from January 1 to 15

The Directorate of Education has finalised Delhi’s winter break, confirming that all schools will stay shut from January 1 to January 15, 2026. Regular classes will resume the following day.

Haryana: Same Holiday Period as Delhi

Haryana has aligned its calendar with Delhi, announcing that schools across the state will also observe winter vacation from January 1 to 15, 2026.

PM Shri and Kendriya Vidyalaya Schools: 10-Day Break

Students studying in PM Shri and Kendriya Vidyalaya institutions will get a shorter winter holiday compared to other states. Their break is scheduled from December 23, 2025, to January 1, 2026, spanning ten days.

Uttar Pradesh: 12-Day Winter Holiday

Uttar Pradesh schools will shut down for winter from December 20 to December 31, 2025. Classes will reopen after New Year celebrations.

Madhya Pradesh: Holidays Begin from December 23

Many schools in Madhya Pradesh, including government and private institutions, will begin their Christmas or winter holidays from December 23, 2025.

Generally, the vacation continues until December 31, though some schools may extend the break into the first week of January 2026.

Himachal Pradesh: Christmas and Winter Break in Late December

In Himachal Pradesh, schools will observe holidays on December 24 for Christmas Eve and December 25 as a public holiday for Christmas. Winter vacation is expected to start around December 23 or 24, depending on the institution.

Punjab: Holidays from December 22 to January 10

Punjab has announced one of the longer winter breaks. As per government directions, all schools — public and private — will remain closed from December 22, 2025, to January 10, 2026.

Academic activities will restart on January 11, 2026.

Odisha: Christmas and Winter Vacation from December 23

Odisha’s school vacation will begin on December 23, 2025.

Important dates include:

December 23: Start of the break

December 25: Christmas (compulsory holiday)

December 31: Final day of the winter vacation

January 1, 2026: Schools reopen

Kerala and Tamil Nadu: Weather-Related Closures

Several districts in Kerala and Tamil Nadu have received heavy rainfall, prompting authorities to close schools on December 12, 13 and 14. Additional announcements may be made depending on the weather situation.

Jammu & Kashmir: Longest Winter Shutdown

Jammu and Kashmir, especially its winter zones, will witness an extended seasonal closure due to intense cold, fog and snowfall.

The schedule includes:

December 8–14: General shutdown for all schools

Pre-primary to Class 8: No classes throughout December 2025 and January 2026

Classes 1 to 8: Academic session resumes in March 2026

Classes 9 to 12: Schools reopen on February 23, 2026

Bihar: Winter Vacation Yet to Be Declared

The Bihar government has not released the official winter vacation dates so far. A holiday schedule—particularly for Classes 1 to 5—is expected soon.

Conclusion

With India’s winter season beginning to settle in, states have issued their school holiday calendars based on weather intensity and local requirements. While northern regions are set for longer breaks due to harsh temperatures, other states are structuring vacations around festivals and environmental conditions. Students and parents can now plan travel or activities accordingly as the 2025–26 winter schedule becomes clearer across the country.

Also read: ICSI CS Admit Card Dec 2025: Download Link, Exam Schedule & Important Updates