Who was Radhika Yadav? State-Level Tennis Player Brutally Shot Dead By Father

A tragic and terrifying incident has rocked India. In Gurugram, Haryana, her father allegedly shot and killed Radhika Yadav, a 25-year-old state tennis star. Reports indicate that the incident occurred at the family's Sector 57 residence at 10:30 a.m. today. Reports indicate that her father shot Radhika three times. According to media accounts, her father reportedly shot her five times, three of which struck her, because he was angry about her addiction to creating Instagram reels.

Everything to Know About State level Tennis Player Radhika Yadav and Her Unfortunate Death

The 25-year-old tennis player was transported to the hospital right away following the shooting. She was critically injured when she arrived at a private hospital, and even though she was receiving treatment, she passed away right away. The hospital informed police that a young girl had died as a result of being shot three times within their premises.

Despite meeting with the police, Radhika Yadav's uncle remained silent about the incident. The police also confirmed that Radhika's father was the one who had shot her when they visited the purported murder scene. Authorities are investigating what led to this occurrence and are currently conducting an inquiry into Radhika's death.

Radhika was making major strides in her tennis career when she was born on March 23, 200. She was placed among the 200 players worldwide in the International Tennis Federation's (ITF) 113th ranking. People are grieving over her untimely death and are praying that Radhika will receive the justice she is due.