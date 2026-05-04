Who is Suvendu Adhikari, BJP's West Bengal CM Candidate?

The political fight between Mamata Banerjee and Suvendu Adhikari has become one of the most talked-about stories in the West Bengal elections. Their rivalry is often described as a battle between a leader and her former close aide who later turned into her biggest challenger.

Suvendu Adhikari started his political journey with Mamata Banerjee’s party, the Trinamool Congress (TMC), in 1998. Over the years, he became one of her trusted leaders and played an important role in building the party in many regions. He was elected as an MLA in 2006 and grew stronger within the party.

However, things changed when Adhikari left the TMC and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). This move turned him from a close supporter into a direct rival of Mamata Banerjee. In the 2021 elections, he shocked many by defeating her in Nandigram, which was seen as a major political moment.

Now in the 2026 elections, the rivalry has become even more intense. This time, both leaders are facing each other again, making the contest very important and closely watched across the country. Their battle represents not just a personal rivalry, but also the larger political fight between the TMC and the BJP in West Bengal.

Recent reports show that this contest is one of the key highlights of the election, with many people focusing on who will come out on top.

In simple terms, this is a story of a former student challenging his mentor. Suvendu Adhikari, who once worked under Mamata Banerjee, is now trying again to defeat her and prove his strength in West Bengal politics.