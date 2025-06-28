Who Is Parag Jain? Operation Sindoor Strategist Appointed As RAW Chief

The Central government on Saturday issued an order appointing senior IPS officer Parag Jain as the next chief of the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) – India’s external intelligence agency.

The 1989-batch IPS officer from the Punjab cadre will replace the incumbent RAW chief, Ravi Sinha, whose tenure ends on June 30.

Jain will assume office on July 31 and will have a fixed tenure of two years.

Known as a ‘super sleuth’ within intelligence circles, he played a crucial role in Operation Sindoor. Intelligence inputs under his leadership enabled precision missile strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Parag Jain has been credited with effectively combining human intelligence with technical intelligence — a mix officials describe as vital for high-stakes operations.

He has a strong reputation, particularly for his field experience in Jammu and Kashmir. Colleagues describe him as methodical and discreet.

Jain was promoted to the rank of Director General of Police (DGP) in Punjab on January 1, 2021. However, since he was serving on central deputation at the time, the promotion came with only notional benefits.

Over the years, Parag Jain has held several sensitive positions related to national security and foreign intelligence.

His elevation as RAW chief comes at a time when India is facing geopolitical challenges on multiple fronts.