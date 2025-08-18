Vinayaka Chaturthi 2025: Idol Buying Tips, Puja Items List, and Traditions

Vinayaka Chaturthi, one of the major festivals in Hinduism, is fast approaching, and preparations have begun. The market is abuzz with statues of Lord Ganesha, and the devotees are eagerly awaiting to take their beloved god home. This festival is celebrated in tremendous fervor and enthusiasm, and devotees from different sections of society come forward to worship Lord Ganesha.

When is Vinayaka Chaturthi?

Vinayaka Chaturthi is celebrated this year on August 27, Wednesday. The festival will be celebrated on the fourth day of the month of Bhadrapada as per the Hindu calendar. The ideal time for the worship of Lord Ganesha is from 5 am to 12 pm and from 6 pm to 8 pm.

Selecting the Right Idol

While purchasing an idol of Lord Ganesha, some things are to be kept in mind. The idol must have the trunk on the right side, and it must be sitting on a throne or a rat. It is believed that an idol with a peaceful and serene face brings prosperity and good luck. Do not purchase idols with broken or chipped parts, and ensure the idol is in the forward direction.

Tips for Purchasing an Idol

The idol must have its trunk on the right side

The idol must be sitting on a throne or a rat

Don't purchase idols with broken or damaged components

Select an idol with a peaceful and tranquil face

Ensure the idol is facing forward

Puja Essentials

Aside from the idol, you'll require 21 varieties of leaves and other puja materials to conduct the worship. There are some who worship Lord Ganesha for a day, while others worship for three, nine, or eleven days.

Advantages of Worshiping Lord Ganesha

Devoted and sincere worship of Lord Ganesha is said to bring prosperity, good luck, and happiness. It's also said to eliminate obstacles and ensure success in every undertaking.

How to Celebrate Vinayaka Chaturthi

To celebrate Vinayaka Chaturthi, you can do the following:

Purchase an idol of Lord Ganesha and bring it home

Do the puja with 21 varieties of leaves and other essentials of the puja

Worship Lord Ganesha with devotion and honesty

Recite the Ganesh mantra and do aarti

Offer modaks and other beloved foods of Lord Ganesha

By doing so and praying to Lord Ganesha sincerely, you can usher good fortune and success into your life

