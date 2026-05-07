Vijay–Trisha Wedding Rumours: Age Gap and Other Details

Actor-turned-politician Vijay has created a major stir in Tamil Nadu politics after his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), reportedly secured a remarkable performance in the 2026 Assembly elections. Following the results, discussions about Vijay’s personal life have once again become a trending topic online.

With reports suggesting that Vijay may soon stake claim to form the government, social media platforms and search engines have been flooded with questions about his relationship with actress Trisha Krishnan.

Rumours Around Vijay and Trisha Gain Attention

Speculation surrounding Vijay and Trisha has been circulating for quite some time. Interest in the rumours increased further after reports emerged that Vijay’s wife, Sangeetha, had reportedly sought separation and raised allegations regarding his closeness with another actress.

Soon after, Trisha’s name began trending online, with fans and followers closely observing the duo’s public appearances. Their joint appearance at a wedding event added fuel to the rumours, leading many to believe that the actors share a close bond beyond friendship.

Marriage Rumours Spread After Election Results

The buzz intensified after the election results coincided with Trisha’s birthday on May 4. Following Vijay’s massive political success, rumours began circulating that the actor-politician might marry Trisha after becoming Chief Minister.

While some social media users claimed the marriage could happen soon, others speculated that Vijay may first focus on governance before making any personal decisions.

However, neither Vijay nor Trisha has officially responded to the ongoing rumours.

Vijay and Trisha Age Difference

As discussions around the pair continue online, many people have also been searching about their age difference.

Vijay was born on June 22, 1974, and is currently 51 years old. Trisha, born on May 4, 1983, is now 43 years old. The age gap between them is approximately nine years.

Popular On-Screen Pair

Vijay and Trisha first appeared together in the blockbuster Tamil film Ghilli, which was a remake of the Telugu movie “Okkadu.” Their chemistry on screen became hugely popular among audiences.

The duo later shared screen space in several successful films, including Thirupaachi, Aathi, Kuruvi, and Leo.

Despite constant speculation about their relationship, both actors have maintained silence and have never publicly confirmed the rumours.

Also read: Breaking: TVK Vijay Set To Take Oath as Tamil Nadu CM