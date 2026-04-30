Is Vijay the Next GOAT of Tamil Nadu Politics After MGR and Jayalalithaa?

In Tamil Nadu, cinema and politics have always been closely connected, with popular actors often becoming powerful political leaders. Famous personalities like M. G. Ramachandran and J. Jayalalithaa successfully moved from films to politics and ruled the state for years.

Now, actor Vijay is being seen as the next big political face in the state. He recently launched his political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, and has started actively participating in elections. His strong fan base and popularity among youth are seen as major advantages.

Experts believe that Vijay has the potential to follow the path of earlier film stars because he already has a large number of supporters. His speeches focus on issues like corruption, jobs, and welfare, which connect with common people. In Tamil Nadu, cinema has always helped leaders build a strong emotional bond with the public, and Vijay seems to be using that advantage.

However, entering politics is not easy. Unlike the past, today’s politics requires strong organization, clear plans, and long-term commitment. Just popularity alone may not guarantee success. Still, early signs show that Vijay is gaining attention and could become an important player in the state’s political future.

Overall, while it is too early to say if he will reach the level of leaders like MGR or Jayalalithaa, many believe that Vijay has the potential to become a major political force in Tamil Nadu if he continues to build strong public support.