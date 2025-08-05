Varalakshmi Vratam 2025: Date, Puja Timings, and Rituals

Varalakshmi Vratam 2025 will be celebrated on Friday, August 8, worshipping Goddess Lakshmi, the goddess of prosperity, wealth, and well-being. This major festival is celebrated with immense devotion and respect, especially in South India. On this day, devotees perform sacred ceremonies and puja to attain the blessings of the goddess for a peaceful and prosperous life.

Puja Timings and Rituals

Puja timings for Varalakshmi Vratam 2025 are as follows:

Simha Lagna Puja Muhurat: 6:29 AM to 8:46 AM (morning)

Vrishchika Lagna Puja Muhurat: 1:22 PM to 3:41 PM (afternoon)

Kumbha Lagna Puja Muhurat: 7:27 PM to 8:54 PM (evening)

Vrishabha Lagna Puja Muhurat: 11:55 PM to 1:50 AM, August 9 (midnight)

The Varalakshmi Puja Vidhi is a multi-step process, which includes:

Kalasha Sthapana: Invoking the deity in a sacred pot

Lakshmi Ashtottara Shatanamavali: Chanting the 108 names of Goddess Lakshmi

Aarti: Conducting aarti with camphor and singing devotional songs

Tying the Dorak: Tying a sacred thread that represents protection and blessings

Significance and Benefits

Varalakshmi Vratam is very significant for married women, who perform this vrat for the good health of their husbands and family. By conducting this puja, devotees pray for the blessings of the goddess for:

Wealth and Prosperity: Attracting riches and abundance

Harmony and Happy Family Life: Praying for a peaceful family life

Spiritual Growth: Seeking the blessings of the goddess for spiritual growth and welfare

Observance and Celebration

Married women, on Varalakshmi Vratam, keep a day-long fast, typically without eating or drinking, from dawn till the end of the puja. The festival is commemorated with traditional songs, rituals, and offerings to the goddess. Devotees also make and offer traditional sweets such as pongal, payasam, and vadai as naivedyam.

