US Resumes Student Visas with Mandatory Social Media Checks

In a major update for international students, the United States has officially resumed processing student visa applications after a temporary suspension. However, the restart comes with a significant condition — all applicants must now provide access to their social media accounts for security review.

The move follows an executive order signed in January by US President Donald Trump, aimed at curbing the rise of antisemitism across the country. As part of the order, the US administration announced strict measures, including the cancellation of student visas for individuals participating in protests against the war in Gaza.

Since then, multiple restrictions have been imposed on foreign student visas. The latest update from the US State Department highlights that consular officers will now thoroughly examine social media posts and messages to detect any content deemed hostile towards the United States, its policies, institutions, or culture.

Officials emphasised that applicants who decline to make their social media profiles accessible for review may face rejection. The US authorities view refusal as a potential attempt to conceal online behaviour or avoid scrutiny.

The Department further clarified that this enhanced vetting process aims to identify individuals with extremist views or anti-US sentiments, particularly related to antisemitism, and to prevent possible future conflicts involving such individuals.

Importantly, the US State Department has lifted the temporary hold on visa interview appointments for international students, which had been in place since May. The pause had caused concern among many students, who were left with limited time to arrange travel, accommodation, and other preparations ahead of the new academic year.

With visa processing now back on track, students are urged to ensure transparency in their application process and comply with all new requirements to avoid delays or denials.