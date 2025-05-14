UPSC Admit Card 2025 Out for Civil Services Prelims – Download Now!

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially issued the UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE) Prelims 2025 admit cards. All candidates who have enrolled for the exam can now download their e-admit cards by logging onto the official websites – upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in.

This year, a total of 979 positions are to be recruited in renowned services such as IAS, IPS, IFS, and other related civil services. Furthermore, 150 posts will be appointed through the Indian Forest Service (IFoS) Exam 2025.

How to Download UPSC Prelims Admit Card 2025

Visit upsc.gov.in

Click on the e-Admit Card link: Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2025

Enter your Registration ID or Roll Number and Date of Birth

Download and print the admit card

Click here for direct link to download admit card →

What to Verify on Your Admit Card

Make sure the following information is accurate:

Full name and recent passport-size photograph

Date of birth

Exam date and session (forenoon/afternoon)

Exam centre address

QR code and candidate instructions

In case you notice any discrepancy, please inform UPSC at uscsp-upsc@nic.in

Important Exam Day Guidelines – May 25, 2025

Bring a printed copy of your e-admit card and a valid photo ID proof

If your photograph is indistinct/not available, produce two passport photographs (bearing name and date) and ID

Entry shuts down 30 minutes prior to examination time:

Forenoon session: 9:00 AM (entry shuts down at 8:30 AM)

Afternoon session: 2:00 PM (entry shuts down at 1:30 PM)

Strictly not permitted items: Mobile phones, smartwatches, electronic devices, bags, books, and valuables

Only black ballpoint pens can be used to fill answers on the OMR sheet

Basic analog watches only (no smart/electronic devices)

Breaking any rule can result in disqualification or legal action (FIR)

This is the final stretch for every UPSC aspirant. Don't panic, practice smartly, and make sure to go through the instructions mentioned on the admit card properly.