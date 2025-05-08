UGC Issues Warning After Fake Exam Cancellation Notice Goes Viral

University Grants Commission (UGC) has also put out a strict advisory dismissing a spurious public notice falsely informing all exams of all Indian universities have been canceled owing to a "war-like situation."

The fake notice, which spread at lightning speed across social networking websites, fooled students by encouraging them to evacuate college campuses and return to home districts. UGC dispelled any doubts and pronounced the notice absolutely false by pointing out no such directive has ever been put forth.

Posting on X (ex-Twitter), the UGC wrote:

"A false public notice is being spread in the name of UGC stating that all exams are cancelled in view of a war scenario and urging students to go back home. UGC assures this notice is false. There are no such instructions from UGC.

The commission emphasized that any genuine updates will be provided only on the official UGC website and its verified social media handles. It also reminded everyone that disseminating fake news is an offence under Indian law.

"Don't fall victim to false information. Stay alert and refer only to official UGC sources," the statement further added.

⚠️ FAKE NOTICE ALERT ⚠️ A fabricated public notice is being circulated under the name UGC, claiming that all exams are cancelled due to a war situation and advising students to return home. UGC confirms this notice is fake. There are no such directions from UGC. 🔹 All… pic.twitter.com/JHSlQ3uBUp — UGC INDIA (@ugc_india) May 7, 2025

Context: Operation Sindoor and Escalation at the Border

Distribution of the counterfeit notice was subsequent to India's induction of Operation Sindoor, which is a strategic mission by aircraft that aimed to annihilate Pakistani hideouts as well as terrorist havens across PoJK.

Following these operations, Pakistan allegedly breached the Ceasefire Agreement by resorting to artillery firing in the Bhimber Gali area of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch-Rajouri sector. The Indian Army reacted in a "measured and calibrated way," the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADG PI) on X said. Final Word

Students and institutions are advised to be calm and not believe or spread unsubstantiated content. The UGC remains vigilant and will release any further information through its official communication networks.