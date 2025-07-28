TVK Vijay’s House Targeted in Bomb Threat Call, Police Begin Probe

A bomb threat call was made early this morning against the residence of popular Tamil actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Thalapathy Vijay, located in Neelankarai on East Coast Road (ECR), Chennai.

The call, received by the Chennai Police Control Room at around 5:20 a.m., claimed that a bomb had been planted at Vijay’s home. Police immediately swung into action, deploying three members of the bomb squad along with a sniffer dog to thoroughly inspect the premises.

After an hour-long search, authorities confirmed that no explosives were found, and the threat was declared a hoax. The Neelankarai Police have registered a case and launched an investigation to trace the caller behind the fake threat.

On the professional front, Thalapathy Vijay is currently busy with his upcoming film Jana Nayagan. The makers recently unveiled the first glimpse of the action entertainer, which has created a huge buzz among fans. Co-starring Pooja Hegde as the female lead, the film is slated for a grand theatrical release on January 9, 2026.