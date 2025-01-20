Trump's Second Term: Plans for India Visit After Inauguration

Donald Trump's trade-focused foreign policy agenda is already taking shape, with early trips to China and India high on the list, according to his advisors. The incoming President made a grand entrance into Washington DC over the weekend for his inauguration, capped by a spectacular fireworks display that may well symbolize the fiery start of his second term.

Previously criticized at the onset of his first presidency for being unprepared, Trump has adopted a proactive approach even before officially taking the oath this time around. His early engagement with foreign leaders signals a shift in strategy. Advisors revealed to the Wall Street Journal that Trump has reached out to China's President Xi Jinping, discussing a potential visit to China. Additionally, plans for a visit to India as early as April are already in the works.

Preliminary talks with India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar began during his visit in December. These discussions are expected to advance post-inauguration, with follow-up meetings planned during the upcoming QUAD summit involving officials from the US, Japan, and Australia.

Trump’s focus on China and India marks a departure from the traditional Atlanticist perspective, reflecting his skepticism toward Europe, NATO, and neighboring Canada and Mexico. Instead, Trump aims to leverage his deal-making acumen to improve trade balances with China and India, targeting increased US exports to counteract their trade surpluses.

In a statement on his social media platform, Trump highlighted the positive dialogue with President Xi, expressing optimism about addressing key issues such as trade imbalances, the Fentanyl crisis, and technology concerns like TikTok. "We discussed balancing Trade, Fentanyl, TikTok, and many other subjects. President Xi and I will do everything possible to make the World more peaceful and safe!" Trump wrote.

Trump's emphasis on foreign relations is underscored by the notable roster of international business leaders and dignitaries attending his inauguration, including Indian business tycoon Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani, who met with Trump over the weekend.

This rapid-fire approach to foreign policy signals a break from the traditional caution typically associated with such matters. Domestically, Trump is poised to issue a slew of executive orders—potentially up to 100—to swiftly reverse many Biden-era policies, particularly in areas like immigration and energy, immediately upon assuming office.

Trump's aggressive stance on both foreign and domestic fronts indicates a presidency determined to enact swift and significant changes, aligning with his promises to his MAGA base while seeking to redefine America’s role on the global stage.