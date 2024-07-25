Torrential rains put Maharashtra on red alert, Mumbai flooded

Mumbai: As heavy rains continue to lash Maharashtra, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for several districts in the state on Thursday. The weatherman has predicted “extremely heavy rainfall” over the next three days in the state. The red alert has been sounded for Mumbai, Pune, and Raigad districts.

Several areas of Mumbai received maximum rainfall today. Heavy rainfall recorded in Colaba 45 mm and Santacruz 77.1 mm in the city. The incessant rainfall has caused waterlogging in areas such as Andheri, BKC, Chembur and Kurla. Vehicular traffic near Bandra Kurla Complex is heavily affected due to waterlogged roads.

The rainfall has also impacted the lifeline of Mumbai. Several local trains are operating at reduced speeds due to poor visibility. Similar scenes were also witnessed at Mumbai airport as numerous flights were either delayed, diverted or cancelled.

Due to torrential rains, four major rivers in Maharashtra are flowing above the danger mark. According to officials, floodwater in the Kundalika River, Ulhas RIver, Kalu River and Amba River have crossed the danger mark. The authorities have alerted the locals in riverside villages.

