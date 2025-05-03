Thanjavur District Holiday on May 7: Chithirai Car Festival

The Thanjavur district administration has announced a local holiday on May 7 to mark the Chithirai car festival of the famous Brahadeeswarar Temple. According to the announcement, all government offices and educational institutions in the district will be closed on the day.

Limited Functioning of Treasuries

While most government offices will be shut down, sub treasuries and the district treasury will function with a reduced staff on May 7. This will allow for vital financial transactions to continue even during the holiday.

Compensatory Working Day

To compensate for the lost working day, May 24 has been declared a working day for the district. This implies that government offices and institutions will operate on May 24, although it would otherwise have been a regular holiday or weekend.

The district administration's move to give May 7 a local holiday is an indication of how it seeks to respect and honor the local tradition and culture. The Chithirai car festival is a major activity in the region, and the holiday will enable the locals to celebrate and engage in the festival as well as respect their traditions.

