Telugu Hanuman Jayanti 2026: Date, Puja Timings, Rituals And Importance

Telugu Hanuman Jayanti will be celebrated on May 12, 2026, across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The festival is dedicated to Lord Hanuman, who is worshipped as a symbol of strength, devotion, and courage.

On this special day, devotees visit Hanuman temples, offer prayers, and chant Hanuman Chalisa to seek blessings for good health, protection, and success. Many people also observe fasting and take part in special pujas and bhajans.

Unlike North India, Telugu Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated after the completion of a 41-day Hanuman Deeksha. Thousands of devotees participate in religious activities and temple celebrations during the festival.

Common rituals followed on Hanuman Jayanti include:

Offering sindoor and jasmine oil to Lord Hanuman

Chanting Hanuman Chalisa and Sundarakanda

Visiting temples early in the morning

Distributing food and water to devotees

Performing special pujas and prayers

Devotees believe worshipping Lord Hanuman helps remove fear, negative energy, and obstacles from life. The festival is considered highly auspicious for gaining courage, mental strength, and spiritual peace.

Many Hanuman temples in Telugu states are expected to witness huge crowds during the celebrations.