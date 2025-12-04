Telangana, Karnataka Report Highest Cybercrime Cases Between 2021 and 2023

India recorded a staggering 2,05,287 cybercrime cases between 2021 and 2023, the government informed the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. The data was shared by Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar in a written reply to a question raised by MP Parimal Nathwani on the rising menace of cyber fraud and cybercrime across the country.

Year-Wise Cybercrime Cases in India

2021: 52,974 cases

2022: 65,893 cases

2023: 86,420 cases

The figures reflect a sharp and consistent rise in cybercrime incidents nationwide over the past three years.

Telangana, Karnataka Among Worst Hit States

According to the data cited from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), some of India’s most tech-savvy states have also reported the highest number of cybercrime cases.

States With Highest Cybercrime Cases (2021–2023 Total)

Telangana: 43,836 cases

Karnataka: 42,581 cases

Uttar Pradesh: 29,740 cases

Maharashtra: 21,914 cases

Odisha: 6,368 cases

Telangana and Karnataka together account for nearly 42% of all reported cases during this period.

Lowest Cybercrime Cases Reported in These UTs and States

The Union Territories and smaller states reported significantly lower numbers:

Lakshadweep: 3 cases

Ladakh: 9 cases

Nagaland: 14 cases

Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu: 16 cases

Andaman & Nicobar Islands: 83 cases

Selected State-Wise Cybercrime Data (Year-Wise)

Here are key states and their reported cases over the last three years:

Andhra Pradesh:

2021: 1,875

2022: 2,341

2023: 2,341

Karnataka:

2021: 8,136

2022: 12,556

2023: 21,889

Telangana:

2021: 10,303

2022: 15,297

2023: 18,236

Maharashtra:

2021: 5,562

2022: 8,249

2023: 8,103

Uttar Pradesh:

2021: 8,829

2022: 10,117

2023: 10,794

Tamil Nadu:

2021: 1,076

2022: 2,082

2023: 4,121

Government Steps to Tackle Cybercrime

To curb the growing cyber threat, the Ministry of Home Affairs has set up the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) as a central nodal agency to deal with all types of cybercrime in a coordinated manner.

Major Initiatives Highlighted by the Government: