Telangana, Karnataka Report Highest Cybercrime Cases Between 2021 and 2023
India recorded a staggering 2,05,287 cybercrime cases between 2021 and 2023, the government informed the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. The data was shared by Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar in a written reply to a question raised by MP Parimal Nathwani on the rising menace of cyber fraud and cybercrime across the country.
Year-Wise Cybercrime Cases in India
- 2021: 52,974 cases
- 2022: 65,893 cases
- 2023: 86,420 cases
The figures reflect a sharp and consistent rise in cybercrime incidents nationwide over the past three years.
Telangana, Karnataka Among Worst Hit States
According to the data cited from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), some of India’s most tech-savvy states have also reported the highest number of cybercrime cases.
States With Highest Cybercrime Cases (2021–2023 Total)
- Telangana: 43,836 cases
- Karnataka: 42,581 cases
- Uttar Pradesh: 29,740 cases
- Maharashtra: 21,914 cases
- Odisha: 6,368 cases
Telangana and Karnataka together account for nearly 42% of all reported cases during this period.
Lowest Cybercrime Cases Reported in These UTs and States
The Union Territories and smaller states reported significantly lower numbers:
- Lakshadweep: 3 cases
- Ladakh: 9 cases
- Nagaland: 14 cases
- Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu: 16 cases
- Andaman & Nicobar Islands: 83 cases
Selected State-Wise Cybercrime Data (Year-Wise)
Here are key states and their reported cases over the last three years:
Andhra Pradesh:
- 2021: 1,875
- 2022: 2,341
- 2023: 2,341
Karnataka:
- 2021: 8,136
- 2022: 12,556
- 2023: 21,889
Telangana:
- 2021: 10,303
- 2022: 15,297
- 2023: 18,236
Maharashtra:
- 2021: 5,562
- 2022: 8,249
- 2023: 8,103
Uttar Pradesh:
- 2021: 8,829
- 2022: 10,117
- 2023: 10,794
Tamil Nadu:
- 2021: 1,076
- 2022: 2,082
- 2023: 4,121
Government Steps to Tackle Cybercrime
To curb the growing cyber threat, the Ministry of Home Affairs has set up the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) as a central nodal agency to deal with all types of cybercrime in a coordinated manner.
Major Initiatives Highlighted by the Government:
- Establishment of the I4C for national-level coordination
- Launch of the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal for online complaint filing
- Operationalisation of 1930 cybercrime helpline
- Implementation of the Citizen Financial Cyber Fraud Reporting and Management System (CFCFRMS)
- This has helped prevent financial losses worth over ₹7,130 crore
- Set up of national cyber forensic laboratories
- Creation of a Suspect Registry of cybercriminal identifiers
- Blocking of over 11.14 lakh SIM cards and 2.96 lakh IMEIs
- Large-scale awareness campaigns against:
- Digital arrest scams
- Malware attacks
- Online financial frauds